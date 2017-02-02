Wichita Falls Police Department Warns of Rise in IRS Scams

Scam alert!

There have been several recent reports of IRS scams demanding payment for alleged owed money. Scammers are calling victims and telling them they have a warrant for their arrest and in some cases are advising them that the police are watching their home and will arrest them if they don’t pay.

The scam typically targets elderly people and the unknowing. If you know of a family member or friend who could possibly fall victim, you’re advised to warn them to be on the lookout for these false claims.

If you have a question or need to file a claim, go to the official website of the IRS .

You can also sign up for the latest scam alerts here .