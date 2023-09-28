Wichita Falls Police Investigating Two More Base Camp Lindsey Burglaries

The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help locating the suspects in three recent burglaries.

We first reported a burglary at Base Camp Lindsey back on August 30th. The facility has been broken into two more times since then. Base Camp Lindsey is funded by the local non-profit organization North Texas Veterans Relief Fund.

The burglars have taken assorted tools and supplies that are needed for the project that provides services to local veterans in need.

Get our free mobile app

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week September 22, 2023

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week September 15, 2023