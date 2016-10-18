Animal Services Warns of Very Active Rattlesnakes in and Around Wichita Falls

The Wichita County-Wichita Falls Public Health District has issued a rattlesnake warning and wants to make sure people in Texoma are cautious of the venomous snakes in the area.

Rattlesnakes are very active this time of year and the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center has already received numerous calls over the last few weeks. They have responded to those calls and picked up rattlesnakes in various places throughout the city of Wichita Falls and in Wichita County.

In their official press release they give these tips to avoid rattlesnakes:

Keep your lawn mowed and trimmed short.

Remove any brush, wood, rock or debris piles as those are great hiding places for snakes.

While outside, always wear shoes and look where you’re walking.

Don’t place your feet or hands in any areas you can’t see into.

When out hiking, stay on trails.

Avoid tall grass or weedy areas where snakes may hang out during the daylight.

Step up on logs or onto big rocks instead of stepping over. This gives you the opportunity to look where you’re going.

Be careful when gathering firewood.

If you hear a rattle, move slowly away. Do not make any sudden or threatening moves. Remember that not all rattlesnakes will rattle first.

Do not handle a freshly killed snake as they are still capable of injecting venom.

If you or your pet are bitten, attempt to stay calm and seek immediate medical or veterinary attention.

Do not try any home remedies such as making incisions marks over the bite, using a tourniquet or attempting to suction out the venom. Go directly to a hospital or take your pet immediately to the veterinarian.

If you have a snake in your yard or home, contact Animal Control at 940-761-7824.