Wichita Falls Police Need Help Identifying Recent Burglary Suspect

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying the suspect in a recent burglary.

The crime happened on Saturday, September 9th at around 4:38 a.m. A bald white male wearing a dark blue shirt and dark red shorts threw a metal wrench through a window at CBD Plus USA, located at 2910 Kemp Blvd., Suite 118.

The suspect then entered the business and stole an unknown amount of CBD items. The suspect fled the scene on foot, headed west towards Buchanan Street.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

