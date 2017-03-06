13 Wichita Falls Restaurants Offering Great Deals For First Ever Restaurant Week

What’s for dinner? It’s an age old question usually followed by several different options, the total number being some sort of multiple of the people within earshot of the questioner.

This week, try something a little different. Try keeping it local.

March 6th through 10th is the inaugural Restaurant Week in Wichita Falls, so try one of our great, local dining establishments. You know; the restaurants and bistros owned and operated by your friends and neighbors and not run out of some corporate office on the east or west coast. Who knows, you might even find your new favorite place to eat.

To help you find these little, unique, culinary gems the helpful folks at EatLocalWF.com have put together a list for you. It has everything from coffee shops and cafes to pizza places and fancy restaurants. Most of them offering great specials this week!

Here's a list of the local restaurants currently participating in Restaurant Week this year and the deals they are offering:

8th St. Coffee House

Buy Any Sandwich, Get a Free Drink (includes specialty coffees)

Gidget's Sandwich Shack

$7.50 for Sandwich Combo, Tea or Lemonade and a dessert

P2- The Deuce

Buy One Lunch Special, Get one FREE (M-Thurs only)

The Gypsy Kit Cafe, The Gypsy Kit On The Go

Free Fry or Chip with Purchase of a taco

The Gypsy Kit Fit

Buy a Smoothie, Get a Pr otein Bomb for Free



Ganache Cupcake Lounge

Buy one Lunch Entree, Get one FREE



Pelicans

Free Upgraded Sides with Entree Purchase



Parkway Grill

.99 Shakes with Entree Purchase



McBride's Steakhouse (on Maplewood)

Free Appetizer Mushrooms with purchase of two entrees.



Deli Planet

Buy One 8" Super Hoagie, Get one free



Stone Oven Gourmet Pizza and Eatery

Buy one Large topping Pizza Get one Free

Gourmet On The Fly

Buy one get one free pretzel turkey melt with regular fries.

2011 Bistro

Free Drink with Purchase of Cod Special

So step outside the usual drive-through on the way home from work routine and try something new this week.

Bon appetit!

*Offers are not valid with any other specials and exclude delivery through Arrowhead Delivery. Specials are subject to availability and restaurant. Please check with each restaurant directly to guarantee specials.