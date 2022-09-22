Scumbag Steals from Wichita Falls Scout Troop

What a week for crime in Wichita Falls, this is getting disgusting.

Earlier this week, we reported the Wichita Falls Crime of the Week from Crimestoppers about a local church getting broken into and thousands of dollars worth of damage were done. I was thinking, wow that's pretty low for Wichita Falls. Well guess what, we can go lower. A local Wichita Falls scout troop had their camping supplies stolen from them.

On Monday, Scout Leader Robert Richardson discovered that their scout hut had been broken into. He talks about all of the items that were stolen from the kids for upcoming trips. It was several thousands of dollars worth of items taken from the local boy scout troop 22. A Go Fund Me has been setup to help the scouts purchase new items that were taken from them. If you would like to donate, you can do so here.

I do want to say, this is not some random storage unit or garage that someone broke into. This was clearly a building used by the local Boy Scouts of America in Wichita Falls. Absolutely disgusting behavior from an individual in this town stealing from kids. Hopefully this person is found and charged to the fullest extent of the law.

I know several local scout troops are also selling popcorn right now to help raise money for upcoming trips this year. If you don't want to donate to that Go Fund Me, I would highly encourage you to go get some popcorn to help those kids out as well.

In conclusion, do better Wichita Falls. Don't break into churches and don't steal from the scouts. Don't think that is too much to ask for.

