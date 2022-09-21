Texas Farmer Shares Video of Migrants Breaking Into His Parents’ House

A Texas farmer who lives near the border shared a video on TikTok that shows what he’s been dealing with on a daily basis.

User dbar2099 has received backlash for some of the videos he’s posted of migrants crossing the border illegally. So, he shared a video of three migrants unsuccessfully attempting to break into his house before successfully gaining into his parents’ house and hiding inside. Border Patrol agents eventually showed up and apprehended the migrants.

In the video, which was posted in late August and has since racked up more than 1 million views, the farmer says it had happened every day that week. He also notes that the number of illegal crossings is the “craziest” he had seen it in 40 years. There is a border wall near his property, but migrants are able to easily scale the wall.

The farmer took to the social media platform several times over the summer to share videos of migrants crossing the border illegally. As mentioned earlier, he has received some backlash for his stance on illegal immigration, but most of those commenting on the videos support him.

In a September 20 press release, Representative Chuck Fleishman (R-TN) said there have been over 2 million illegal immigrants arrested by Customs and Border Patrol (CBP):

For the first time in history, CBP has arrested 2,150,370 illegal immigrants attempting to cross the southern border in a single fiscal year. Every fair-minded American knows our southern border is not secure and has become overwhelmed with human and drug trafficking and cartel activity.

