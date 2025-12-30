It’s been an unseasonably warm December here in Wichita Falls, one of the hottest I can remember. But was it the hottest on record?

I write about the weather in this neck of the woods quite often, and one of the things I’m quick to point out is that outside of the blazing hot dog days of summer, you never know what to expect when it comes to the weather. December 2025 has been a great example of that.

Get our free mobile app

READ NEXT: This Texas City Was Just Named One of the Best Winter Getaways in America

I know plenty of people who love it when it’s cold outside. Hell, I saw a guy walking around in a t-shirt and jeans on a 30-degree day just a few weeks ago. He’s clearly one of those folks. However, I am not.

Some of Us Don't Mind a Warm December

While I would rather not suffer through 110-degree weather in the middle of summer, I’ll take that over brutally cold stretches. At least you get a bit of a break from the heat once the sun goes down. You can’t say the same about the dead of winter in northern states. Once it gets cold, it stays that way until spring.

So, I have no problem with the unseasonably warm weather we’ve had this December. According to a post by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Norman, this December was among the 10 hottest Decembers on record in Wichita Falls, but not THE hottest. That would be December 2021.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...