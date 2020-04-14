Wichita Falls Woman Allegedly Stabs Man Over Missing Marijuana

We have all probably lived with a terrible roommate at some point in our lives. No one likes when someone steals your stuff and this lady lost it.

Looks like this past Saturday, Wichita Falls police were called out to an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Thompson Road. A man was outside with a stab wound in his back. He said he had been living with Jessica Jimenez for about a month and got into an argument about some missing marijuana.

He claims the argument went on for awhile and when he turned his back to leave. She allegedly stabbed him in the back with a kitchen knife. KFDX reports that no information is available on the condition of the victim. Jessica Jimenez was charged with aggravated assault.