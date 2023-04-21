Gunman Attacks Diners on Texas Restaurant Patio
In a shocking incident, a gunman opened fire at a restaurant patio in Texas
Can you imagine, you're just sitting there, on a nice Texas spring night, and someone just starts spraying bullets around the patio like it's nothing?
That's exactly the scene in the video at the bottom of this article. Let's break it down.
Hail of Bullets
The video opens with an overhead view of the patio. The hooded person has already started firing, people are running and ducking and diving as he lets off several rounds from a handgun.
Appears to Have a Target
We then see an alternate view from across the street. This part starts a little earlier, as we can see the shooter walking up to the patio with his hand in the pockets of the hoodie. It looks like he takes direct aim at the lady with the white jumpsuit and braids.
Off He Goes
He (or she, can't really tell from the video) then runs off into the night. Neither angle from the video gets a good look at his face.
Hope Everyone is Okay
That's it, check out the video for yourself below. We weren't able to find any information on whether or not everyone on that patio is ok, so viewers be warned.