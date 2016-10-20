Wichita Falls Woman Arrested For Slamming Kitten onto Driveway

A 34-year-old Wichita Falls woman is in custody and charged with animal cruelty after reportedly slamming a kitten onto a concrete driveway multiple times.

Witnesses called police to the 1100 block of Monroe after seeing Theresa Seigfried pick up a kitten by its hind leg and swing it against the driveway several times. The kitten was seen limping with its head down and blood coming out of its ears after the attack. An examination showed that both of the kitten's eardrums were ruptured, resulting in permanent hearing loss. The kitten also suffered internal bleeding along with possible nerve damage, and is currently being cared for by one of the witnesses.

According to KAUZ , officers questioned Seigfried about her actions and she admitted to attacking the cat, saying she did it because she was angry with a man. She was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor cruelty to an animal.