Police Investigating Murder of Woman in Wichita Falls Home

Wichita Falls police are investigating the murder of a woman whose body was found in a home near Cunningham elementary school off McNeil Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a check welfare call in the 4100 block of Thomas Avenue just after 10am Wednesday. The caller reportedly saw blood and suspected foul play.

When officers arrived at the home they found 69-year-old Madonna McClellan dead in one of the bedrooms.

McClellan's body was sent for an autopsy in Dallas where it was determined she suffered a traumatic injury. Police are not releasing details of the injury or the exact cause of death at this time.

Detectives say they believe McClellan was specifically targeted and have "no evidence to indicate that the public is in danger."