Will Texoma Have a White Christmas This Year?

It’s rare to see snow in Texoma this time of year. How likely is it that Christmas 2024 will be any different?

One of the only times I remember having a White Christmas in this neck of the woods was in 2009. And boy did we get a lot of snow.

The record-setting blizzard on Christmas Eve dropped more than 10 inches on Wichita Falls and the surrounding area – the most snow ever recorded in a single day here.

Get our free mobile app

I remember driving home from work just after noon and wondering whether I was going to make it home. For the first time in my life, I was afraid during a snowstorm.

The thing to keep in mind is that unlike our fellow Texans in the Panhandle, Wichita Falls isn’t prepared for that sort of thing. It was a once-in-a-lifetime storm that paralyzed our city for several days.

Is snow in the forecast for Texoma on Christmas Day 2024?

According to NWS Norman, it’s not looking like we’ll get any snow on Christmas this year. Temperatures are likely to be above average when Saint Nick makes his rounds.

And to be perfectly honest with you – I'm okay with it. While I wouldn’t mind a little snow, I’ll take no snow over a blizzard every day.

Ten Texas Christmas Traditions Everyone has Christmas traditions, but Texas sure has some strange ones. Check out the top ten things Texans apparently should be doing around the holidays below. Gallery Credit: Stryker

Want To Celebrate Christmas Texas Style? Here's Ten Ways To Do So Everyone in the world has a certain Christmas tradition they take part in. But, there are specific ones the state of Texas has you might not know of. Gallery Credit: Tommy Paradise, Townsquare Media, Canva