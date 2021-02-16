Will US Government Reveal What It Knows About UFOs?

We've heard this story before but maybe something will actually come of it this time around.

As a fan of late-night talk radio and a few websites of dubious integrity I've been hearing several hosts and guests talking about the upcoming information from the United States government about our reverse engineering developments from downed or crashed UFOs, now called Unidentified Aerial Phenomena. There may actually be something to it, The military news site, Military.com, reports that the recently passed COVID-19 relief bill actually contained the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal 2021 which requires the government to reveal what it knows about UFOs in the next few months.

The U.S. Sun recently published a story stating that the Pentagon admits to the researching of wreckage and that the discoveries may be life changing.

According to the Sun's story a researcher named Anthony Bragalia wrote to the Defense Intelligence Agency and under the Freedom of Information Act requested details of UFO research.

It seems he actually got a response which is detailed to some extent on his website, UFO Explorations.

On his site he talks about the revelation of metamaterials that can slow down or even stop light, create something like and invisibility cloak, compress electromagnetic energy, and even exhibit a tunable resonance. You can see photos of the released government documents in the Sun's story.

Is this information legit or just another elaborate hoax? Are some of our late 20th century and early 21st century scientific and medical breakthroughs based on reverse engineered alien technology? Will the United States government actually follow through on the mandate to release UFO or UAP information to the public? Time will tell. For now it's a fascinating rabbit hole to burrow into while you're at home trying to stay warm.