Who's ready for a big party this fall at Willie Nelson's place? On Thursday it was announced that Nelson's Luck Ranch, will host its first fall themed event called Lucktoberfest.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the 10-Day music and event filled festival will take place October 28 through November 6, and will feature more than just country music. In fact, there will be a wide range of music and tickets for the event won't cost as much as you might think. A 10-Day pass will run you $100 or you can buy a ticket that day for $35.

Lucktoberfest takes place Oct. 28 to Nov. 6. The event features 10 diverse experiences with music, food, artisans and more. “Not unlike Willie himself, Texas prides itself on bringing all walks of life together — from honky-tonk hooplas to traditional Mexican celebrations — and Lucktoberfest will take that all to the next level,” said a press release on the celebration. The musical offerings will not all be country, by any means, but genre buffs will take a special interest in the penultimate night, dubbed “Sweethearts and a Rodeo,” which will combine an all-female lineup with Tanya Tucker, Sierra Ferrell and Nikki Lane and combine it with the first actual rodeo to ever be held at Luck Ranch.

Luck Ranch is about a 30-40 minute drive from Austin and shuttles will be provided from Austin to Luck Ranch.

KXAN has a schedule of music and activities during the event which is sure to be a hit. Maybe by late October, it will cool down a little bit.

