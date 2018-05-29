You Could Win Up To $5,000 With These Three Easy Steps

Psst, want to know how you could win up to $5,000 with the return of Cash Codes weekdays through June 15? Just follow these three easy steps.

1. Listen to NewsTalk 1290 weekdays through June 15 for our daily Cash Code words.

2. When you hear a code word, enter it right here.

3. Keep your phone close by because you might just get a call telling you that you've won anywhere from $200 to $5,000.

It's that easy! Plus, we are doing this THREE TIMES EVERY DAY!

Three easy steps could get you one big payout. One person will win the grand prize of $5,000.

The more code words you enter throughout the contest, the better chance you will have to take home the grand prize, so be sure to listen all day, every day.

APP BONUS:

If you have our new mobile app downloaded , we’ll send the exact times the Buzz Bucks codes will be announced each day directly to your phone!

IMPORTANT: When you download the app make sure you allow notifications and then check your app alert settings and make sure contest alerts are turned ON.

We love making people winners. Be sure to check out these other great prizes.