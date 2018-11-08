Your Last Chance to Win $5,000 in 2018 is Finally Here

One final chance to end 2018 on a high note.

One final chance to make the holidays a little extra special this year.

One final chance to treat yourself.

ONE... FINAL... CHANCE!

We're giving you one more chance to win up to $5,000 with us weekdays through Nov. 21 with the return of Cash Codes!

Just follow these three easy steps

1. Listen to News Talk 1290 weekdays through Nov. 21 for our daily code words.

2. When you hear a code word, enter it right here.

3. Keep your phone close by because you might just get a call telling you that you've won anywhere from $500 to $5,000.

Oh, and we're doing this three times every weekday between now and Nov. 21. So technically, you have like 30 more chances to win cash before the end of the year.

APP BONUS: If you have our new mobile app downloaded, we’ll send the exact times the Cash Codes will be announced each day directly to your phone!

The more Cash Code words you enter throughout the contest, the better chance you will have to take home the grand prize of $5,000, so be sure to listen all day, every day.

While you're waiting to win some cash, maybe you should check out these other great prizes.