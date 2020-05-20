WLC Delivery Service Spring Car Show This Saturday at Drag Strip

If you know someone who likes cars, they're gonna love this. The 2nd Annual WLC Delivery Service Spring Car Show will take place this Saturday at Wichita Raceway Park.

The first show was a great success with more cars than expected so this year they moved the show to the drag strip on FM 369. Which when you think about it is a brilliant place to hold a car show.

Show organizer, Brian Marks, says he's anticipating between 200 and 250 cars to be in the show so expect to see a little bit of everything from rat rods to customs to fully restored muscle cars.

Speaking of muscle cars, the Best of Show award from last year's show went to a spectacular Plymouth Superbird.

That particular Superbird is not expected to be back this year, but in one of those rare, unexpected, totally ridiculous scenarios that could only play out in a year like 2020 there are not one, not two, but THREE matching numbers Superbirds registered for this show.

Seeing one of these cars in show trim is rare enough, but seeing three in one place at the same time is simply unheard of.

Thomas Weeks from Misfit Garage Dallas will even be there. He'll be functioning as one of the judges and will bring one of his cars with him.

The show runs from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. with the awards presentation expected to be completed by 4:00. There's still time to register your ride in the show for the small entry fee of $20. If you just want to go out to look at the cars it's free.

Along with various artist and vendor booths, there will be food trucks from Boomtown Bistro and McKinney BBQ as well as a snow cone trailer from Hobo Coffee & Ice on hand so you can snack as you enjoy the show.

If you're concerned about coronavirus, rest assured that all precautions have been taken in the organizing and running of this Saturday's show. Being outside and on the concrete pit area at Wichita Raceway Park there is ample space to spread the vehicles out out even with the number of entries that are expected this Saturday, all of the volunteers working the show will be in masks and gloves, and show organizers have been working with Wichita Falls and Wichita County officials to make sure all regulations are followed. Masks and gloves are welcome but will not be required for spectators, that is entirely up to you and what you're comfortable with.

The motorsports fun doesn't end when the awards are passed out either, this Saturday is also the first outing for the Texas Drag Racing Association and they'll be moving into the pit area as soon as the show cars are out of the way. The Texas Drag Racing Association is a group of nostalgia eliminator 1, 2, and 3 racers and this is their first event for the 2020 racing season. If you stay or come back for the races you might want to bring some ear plugs, those cars are as loud as they are fast. While admission to the WLC Car Show during the day is free, there is a small fee for the evening's racing action at Wichita Raceway Park, racing should begin around 6:00 p.m. As a bonus some of the cars in the show may also make a few passes on the drag strip as show entry also qualifies them with a Tech Card to race that evening.

Wichita Raceway Park is a 1/8th mile drag strip on FM 369, just North of US 287. Proceeds from this year's WLC Delivery Service Car Show will again be donated to Hospice of Wichita Falls.

Stay safe, have fun, stay Falls Strong.