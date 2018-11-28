Woman Charged with Killing Ex-Boyfriend and His Girlfriend

SODUS, N.Y. (AP) — Murder charges have been filed against a Texas woman accused along with her husband of killing two people in upstate New York.

Charlene Childers was arraigned Wednesday in Wayne County, New York court on second-degree murder charges.

She has been held in jail since being charged with conspiracy and weapon possession in last month's fatal shootings of Amber Washburn and Joshua Niles, Childers' ex-boyfriend.

Childers' husband, former Sunray, Texas police chief Timothy Dean, was to be arraigned on murder charges in the same court later Wednesday.

Childers pleaded not guilty to murder.

Messages left with Childers' and Dean's lawyers were not returned.

Washburn and Niles were shot Oct. 22 outside the home they shared in Sodus.

Bron Bohlar, a Sunray police officer, is jailed in Wayne County on conspiracy charges.