Woman Claims She’s Seen Nine UFOs, Now Fears Alien Abduction

A U.K. woman claims to have witnessed nine UFOS during her lifetime and now fears being abducted by aliens.

According to the Mirror, 51-year-old Sacha Christie began seeing UFOs when she was just 7. She claims that over the past 44 years, she has experienced eight additional sightings.

From seeing unexplained lights flashing across the sky to a joint encounter while vacationing with family and friends, now she's not only afraid to look up at the sky, but also to leave her home.

But according to the tabloid, Christie can't even explain her alleged sightings.

"It's hard for me to believe what I've seen," Christie shared. "I've spent my whole life trying to think of other scenarios, of things that it could be, but the only conclusion is that it's other lifeforms and UFOS. Looking at the sky, it scares me, as I don't know what I'm going to see next."

While Christie's encounters have been bizarre to say the least, one in particular stands out as utterly terrifying to her.

While on vacation in Wales with her ex-partner Steve and her son Louie, her whole family apparently experienced an alien encounter.

"I saw Steve outside looking at the sky. I ran out there to see what was wrong," Christie explained. "He was pointing at these fluorescent lights in the sky that seemed to be getting bigger the closer they moved towards us."

She continued: "As the clouds were so low, the shadows and shape of [the] UFO made it look like bright rippling jellyfish in the sky. It was fascinating. That's when something reached out of the hedge and touched Louie's foot.

Fearing her son's safety, Christie rushed her friends and family back inside before running back outside to inspect the lights in the sky.

"I really couldn't believe it. I was in shock. Louie had told me that something had touched his foot, and I believed him, but I wanted to look at the lights more, to understand what was going on," she shared, adding that she "stood there for another minute" before she "suddenly heard something running barefoot in the mud behind me."

"All of a sudden, it bumped into me as it ran past, and my chest exploded," Christie recounted. "Before I even realized it was happening, I was running back to the house in a panic, in complete hysterical blindness. I couldn't see where I was going. I just knew I needed to run."

Christie has had enough of the unusual encounters and now has PTSD: "My head feels like I am in space."