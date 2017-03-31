Haskell, Texas Amber Alert Cancelled, Children Found Safe [UPDATED]

UPDATE: The two children have reportedly been found safe and the suspects taken into custody.

Original Story:

Authorities in Haskell County are asking for the public’s help in locating two abducted children.

8 year-old Devonte McGee is described as a black male, with black hair and brown eyes, weighing approximately 65 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and black Air Jordan shoes.

4 year-old Malakai Lara is described as a Hispanic male, with black hair and brown eyes, about 4 feet tall, weighing approximately 40. He was last seen wearing a blue red Spiderman shirt, blue jeans and yellow and black air Jordan shoes.

Haskell Police Department

The Haskell Police Department is looking for Stephanie Wilson and Cody McGee in connection with their abduction.

Wilson is described as a white female, 23 years-old, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 115 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

McGee is a black male, 26 years-old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

They were last seen driving a black 2007 Jeep Compass, with Texas license plate HBP 5873.

Officials believe the children to be in grave or immediate danger. If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Haskell Police Department at 940-864-2345.