Woman Destroys Booze Section During Rampage at Houston Farmers Market

Oh, come on – why do you have to destroy the booze?

I have no earthly idea why the woman in the below video is so angry. We’re not given any context as to what led up to her pulling bottles of booze off the shelves at a Houston-area Sprouts Farmers Market.

All we know is she managed to bust a whole bunch of bottles on the floor before being escorted out of the store all the while shouting that a male putting his hands on a female is a “real problem.”

In many cases, she is 100% right about that. But when someone acts a fool, whether in public or in private, a man has to do what a man has to do to de-escalate the situation. And a lot of times that requires him to put his hands on a female.

Anyway, back to my original point.

No matter what it was that set her off in the first place, there’s no excuse to destroy any section of any retail outlet. But as a drinker, looking at all that booze on the floor is especially saddening.

