In a bizarre turn of events, a viral video has been making waves across social media platforms, capturing a jaw-dropping moment of chaos and commotion.

As per usual, we don't have any context as to what was going down before the camera started rolling, but this one seems pretty straightforward.

Get our free mobile app

The video at the bottom of this article features a lady in a large SUV refusing to drive through a space that's obviously plenty wide enough for her car to pass through. Let's break it down!

The Scene Unfolds

The video opens on a cramped city street. A moving van is parked on one side, and a lady is standing in front of her parked SUV having a discussion with one of the movers. The mover is explaining to her that she has plenty of room if she just drives straight. The lady gets back in her car, stating that she is feeling harassed and that she should call the police.

Reddit Reddit loading...

Unleashing the Fury

As the mover continues calmly telling the lady how she can easily get through, another woman walks up to her window and starts yelling at her. Like, REALLY giving it to her. We're assuming she's stuck in a car behind her.

Reddit Reddit loading...

Unconventional Outbursts

The SUV lady then tries and fails to go forward a bit. She screams that she doesn't deserve this, and then a man who looks like Gandolf enters the frame and berates someone off-camera. Finally, she gets overcomes her fears and drives away.

Check out the video for yourself below and keep scrolling for the top comments from Twitter.

Top Ten Trashiest Towns in Texas Time to take out the trash or show off the trash of Texas. Check out the top ten below. (All crime statistics were pulled from www.neighborhoodscout.com based on each individual town. See editor's note for Lufkin, Texas.)

10 Must-Try Food Stops, From Houston, TX to Dallas, TX