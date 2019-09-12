WOW! Our Dates Are Palindromes All Week!

Perhaps you’ve noticed that we’re in the middle of Palindrome Week, or perhaps not. A palindrome is a word or phrase that reads the same forwards or backwards. It can be something as simple as “mom”, “taco cat” or “racecar” or it can be a complete phrase like “Madam, in Eden, I’m Adam”. There’s no upper limit but the longer the palindrome the harder it is to comprehend it without actually seeing it written out. Here are a couple more examples, “A man, a plan, a canal-Panama” or “Doc, note: I dissent. A fast never prevents a fatness. I diet on cod.” That’s 14 words and 52 letters! Hah!

Here’s a longer one, “Dennis, Nell, Edna, Leon, Nedra, Anita, Rolf, Nora, Alice, Carol, Leo, Jane, Reed, Dena, Dale, Basil, Rae, Penny, Lana, Dave, Denny, Lena, Ida, Bernadette, Ben, Ray, Lila, Nina, Jo, Ira, Mara, Sara, Mario, Jan, Ina, Lily, Arne, Bette, Dan, Reba, Diane, Lynn, Ed, Eva, Dana, Lynne, Pearl, Isabel, Ada, Ned, Dee, Rena, Joel, Lora, Cecil, Aaron, Flora, Tina, Arden, Noel, and Ellen sinned.” See what I mean about having to actually see it?

It can even be a sequence of numbers like “10801”, which leads us to our current string of dates.

From September 10th through September 19th our dates are palindromes. For instance, today’s date is 9.12.19. That’s nine-one-two-one-nine, or backwards, nine-one-two-one-nine.

Image via Facebook

It’s a little thing to most, but tons of fun for us geeky types who still wear analog watches.

I would also like to point out that this Friday, 9.13.19, is not only a palindromic date, but it’s also a full moon and a Friday the 13th. Wow!