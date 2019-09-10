New Dallas Cowboys Technology Let’s the Players Take a Photo With You

This is amazing and I am mad I didn't see this on Sunday.

The Dallas Cowboys are always innovating and have arguably the best sports venue in the world. A new piece of technology was put into AT&T Stadium for kickoff weekend and I have never seen anything like it any stadium. It's a selfie kiosk, which we have all seen before. This one is a little different.

This one asks you for your five favorite Dallas Cowboys players, you have seven to choose from. After you have selected your fave players, the Cowboys will then pose around you like they're a part of your family. It's pretty cool to see and it can then send the photo to you by text or facebook. I would be willing to put money into this thing and have it print me off that photo.

Hopefully, I can find this thing next time I go to a game.