What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
Texoma Gives, an Evening of Improv at Backdoor Theatre, Sounds of Speedway and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, September 12 - Sunday, September 15.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, September 12
Texoma Gives
Time: 6:00am-10:00pm
Playground Warriors
Time: 9:00am-8:00pm | Price: $10
Sounds of Speedway: Kevin Davis @ The Forum
Time: 6:15-9:00pm | Price: $20-$25
Friday, September 13
Texas Business Conference
Time: 8:30am-4:30pm | Price: $125
Free Beer Friday
Time: 5:00pm
An Evening of Improv - Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: $12
Fun Pianos - Traveling Dueling Piano Show by 176 Keys
Time: 9:30-11:30pm | Price: $20
Back in Black, a Tribute to AC/DC with Throttlebody opening
Time: 9:30-11:30pm
Saturday, September 14
Bird Walk at Lake Arrowhead State Park
Time: 8:00-9:30am
Stitch Meet-Up
Time: 10:00am-1:00pm
Mayhem at Texoma
Time: 8:00-11:00pm
The Kept in Concert With Special Guests
Time: 9:30-11:30pm
Sunday, September 15
Anime for Everyone: Weekend Classes @ The Kemp
Time: 2:00-3:00pm
Learn2CreateIt
Time: 7:00-8:00pm | Price: $60
If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!