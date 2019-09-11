What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Texoma Gives, an Evening of Improv at Backdoor Theatre, Sounds of Speedway and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, September 12 - Sunday, September 15.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, September 12

Texoma Gives
Time: 6:00am-10:00pm

Playground Warriors
Time: 9:00am-8:00pm | Price: $10

Sounds of Speedway: Kevin Davis @ The Forum
Time: 6:15-9:00pm | Price: $20-$25

Friday, September 13

Texas Business Conference
Time: 8:30am-4:30pm | Price: $125

Free Beer Friday
Time: 5:00pm

An Evening of Improv - Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: $12

Fun Pianos - Traveling Dueling Piano Show by 176 Keys
Time: 9:30-11:30pm | Price: $20

Back in Black, a Tribute to AC/DC with Throttlebody opening
Time: 9:30-11:30pm

Saturday, September 14

Bird Walk at Lake Arrowhead State Park
Time: 8:00-9:30am

Stitch Meet-Up
Time: 10:00am-1:00pm

Mayhem at Texoma
Time: 8:00-11:00pm

The Kept in Concert With Special Guests
Time: 9:30-11:30pm

Sunday, September 15

Anime for Everyone: Weekend Classes @ The Kemp
Time: 2:00-3:00pm

Learn2CreateIt
Time: 7:00-8:00pm | Price: $60

