WWE’s Big Show Slams Betsy DeVos Over Special Olympics Cuts

WWE legend Paul 'Big Show' Wight is the latest person to speak out against Betsy DeVos' desire to completely cut funding for the Special Olympics.

The Education Secretary's plan to completely cut federal funding to the Special Olympics has been met with an extreme amount of public outcry. Among those speaking out against DeVos' plan is WWE's Big Show, who serves as an ambassador for the Special Olympics.

Speaking to TMZ , Wight compared DeVos to Cruella De Vil, saying that cutting the $18 million earmarked for the organization sends a dangerous message that people with special needs are not important enough to be part of our society:

It will be interesting to see Wight's comments will be addressed by WWE as their former CEO and Vince McMahon's wife Linda serves in the Trump administration like DeVos, as the Administrator of the Small Business Administration.