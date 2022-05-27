Yellowstone has become the most popular show on cable television since it launched in 2018, with Season 4 in 2021 doubling the show's massive audience. It's not just the fans who loved the most recent season, though; in a new interview, Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille says her memories of Season 4 hold a special place in her heart.

Asbille plays Monica Dutton on Yellowstone, and she tells Taste of Country that filming the show under difficult circumstances during the COVID-19 pandemic brought the cast and crew even closer together.

"That was actually a really special time, because it was right at the beginning of the pandemic, and a very scary time, because we didn't know at that point what we were facing, what we were up against," she explains. "So to be able to be back with our Yellowstone family, back at work, back with the people that we love ... I think it was our best season yet."

"Everyone was so grateful to be there," she adds. "There was a morale, just something really special. I really look back on that season with extra fondness."

Season 5 of Yellowstone began filming in Montana in mid-May, and it's set to begin airing on Nov. 13. In addition to Asbille, the entire principal cast is set to return, including Kevin Costner (John Dutton), Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton), Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Brecken Merrill (Tate Dutton), Jefferson White (Jimmy Hurdstrom), Forrie Smith (Lloyd Pierce), Denim Richards (Colby Mayfield), Ian Bohen (Ryan), Finn Little (Carter), Ryan Bingham (Walker) and Gil Birmingham (Thomas Rainwater). Yellowstone has also upped Jen Landon (Teeter) and Kathryn Kelly (Emily) to series regulars.

Season 5 of Yellowstone will serve up an extra-long season consisting of 14 episodes, and the season will air in two sections of 7 episodes apiece. Seasons 1-4 of the hit Paramount Network show are currently available to stream via Peacock.

