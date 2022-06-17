It seems Yellowstone actor Luke Grimes took a bit of a break from filming Season 5 of the show in early June. Instead, he got to spend some time with his wife, Bianca, in an undisclosed tropical location. Bianca, a model from Brazil, shared a few snaps of herself and her husband from what looks to have been a relaxing getaway.

One photo from June 6 shows the sun-kissed couple, who have been married since 2018, cozying up for an up-close selfie. Bianca smiles sweetly for the photo while Grimes gives her a kiss. The model writes, "Anywhere with you," with a heart emoji alongside the photos. Towering palm trees in the background of the photo suggest they were visiting a place that is especially Instagram-worthy.

Another collection of photos from the trip shows Bianca, in a similar location, looking out over a body of water in her swimsuit. She also shared a photo of a tropical-looking hiking trail.

In a post from June 7, Bianca shows off her impressive rock-climbing skills in a group of panoramic pics.

"Rocking out," she writes in the caption alongside a rock sign emoji.

Fans raved over the collected pictures online, and Grimes' Yellowstone co-star Jen Landon (Teeter) was also among those who commented.

While Grimes and his wife seemingly took some respite somewhere tropical, the actor works (and now lives) in Montana. Yellowstone films on a real ranch in Montana, and filming for Season 5 is now underway. Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on the Western television drama, revealed this spring that he loved working in Montana so much that he and his wife decided to move there.

“I remember the first couple years I’d be up in Utah or in Montana, for four or five months, and then I’d go back to L.A. and feel like I was leaving home just because I get so in the speed of that place,” he shared with Goldderby.com. “So I’ve ended up moving to Montana, and now I live there. I live where we shoot the show, which I might not have found without being up there so much and seeing that world through the eyes of this character and then actually really for real falling in love with the lifestyle.”

Although Grimes doesn't share moments from his personal life on social media, Bianca has documented much of their life together in Montana. The two can often be seen traveling, camping in their Airstream and doing many other outdoorsy activities.

Season 5 of Yellowstone is set to premiere on Paramount Network on Nov. 13, 2022, and consist of 14 episodes that are set to air in two sections of 7 episodes apiece.

Seasons 1-4 of the hit Paramount Network show are currently available to stream via Peacock. As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

