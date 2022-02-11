‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Everything We Know

Yellowstone has been renewed for its much-anticipated Season 5 on the Paramount Network, and hardcore fans are clamoring for any information they can get about the upcoming episodes. Read on to find out everything there is to know about Yellowstone Season 5.

Yellowstone launched in 2018 on the Paramount Network as one of its flagship programs when it re-branded from Spike TV. The Kevin Costner-led modern Western follows the Dutton family, who own the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the U.S. The show's drama derives from their conflict with all of the entities that border their land, as well as their interpersonal issues. Yellowstone has become the most-watched show on cable television over the course of its first four seasons.

Season 5 promises to be even bigger as fan interest is at an all-time high, and though it's not yet begun shooting, we already know quite a bit about what to expect from Yellowstone Season 5:

It's a Go!

Paramount Network announced it had officially green-lighted Yellowstone for Season 5 in a press release on Feb. 3.

“Yellowstone’s record-breaking performance proves we’ve tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts,” says Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Media Networks. “Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America’s favorite family, and this new season is sure to be another one fans won’t want to miss.”

It Starts Shooting Soon

According to the network press release, Yellowstone Season 5 will start production in May.

Taylor Sheridan Is Writing It

David C. Glasser, who serves as an executive producer on the show as part of a partnership between 101 Studios and Paramount, tells Variety that the show's co-creator and writer, Taylor Sheridan, is "deep into Season 5 of Yellowstone now. He’s got some incredible ideas that he shared that I think audiences are going to be really excited about."

It Will Air in 2022

Elsewhere in the same interview, Glasser says Season 5 will air in the fall. The network's announcement echoes that, though no premiere date has yet been set.

The Main Cast Members Are Returning

Paramount's statement reveals that the entire principal cast is returning for Season 5 of Yellowstone, including Kevin Costner (John Dutton), Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton), Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton), Brecken Merrill (Tate Dutton), Jefferson White (Jimmy Hurdstrom), Forrie Smith (Lloyd Pierce), Denim Richards (Colby), Ian Bohen (Ryan), Finn Little (Carter), Ryan Bingham (Walker) and Gil Birmingham (Thomas Rainwater).

Jen Landon (Teeter) and Kathryn Kelly (Emily) have also been bumped up from guest starring status into series regulars for Season 5 of Yellowstone. It's not clear if Piper Perabo (Summer Higgins), Eden Brolin (Mia) or Hassie Harrison (Laramie) will be involved in the new season or not.

There Are Some Unanswered Questions From Season 4

Though Season 4 answered many of the questions the Season 3 cliffhanger left dangling, some of the trailers in advance of Season 4 contained footage that has not aired on screen yet. Whose blood was in the water? And whose white hat was floating down the river? Those are some of the questions fans can hope Season 5 finally answers.

How to Watch

If Season 5 of Yellowstone follows the precedent of past seasons, new episodes will air every Sunday night on Paramount Network. However, Yellowstone does not air in subsequent streaming via the Paramount+ streaming service, since its streaming deal preceded the launch of that service. Instead, each episode of Yellowstone will stream after it first airs via the Peacock app.

There Are More Spinoffs Coming

The success of Yellowstone has already spawned one spinoff, the hit prequel 1883, which follows the early Dutton family's grueling journey by wagon train from Texas to Montana. That shows stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, the great-great-grandparents of Costner's character, John Dutton. Sam Elliott, LaMonica Garrett and Isabel May also star, and guest stars so far have included Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Billy Bob Thornton.

Another Yellowstone spinoff has been announced and teased in plots on the show, but details have not been revealed. Yellowstone: 6666 is in production, but details about its premiere date have not been announced.

Yellowstone: 6666 is in production, but details about its premiere date have not been announced.

