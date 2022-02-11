Who are the Majority of Texans Rooting for in Super Bowl LVI?

Another year and another Super Bowl in which I don’t have a dog in the fight.

I’m getting used to it, unfortunately. Since the Cowboys have made it a habit of not making the playoffs or bowing out early when they do actually get into the tournament, I usually pick a two or two that I can get behind winning it all, even though I’m pretty indifferent.

I know people who refuse to watch when the Cowboys aren’t playing, but I’m not one of them. I’m a big fan of the NFL (and football, in general), so I’m always looking for a good game.

Other than the Cowboys getting bounced by the 49ers in the Wild Card Round, I’ve been very pleased with the games this postseason. It has been one of the best I can remember and a helluva lot of fun to watch.

When it comes to this postseason, I’ve found myself rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals quite a bit. They’ve been underdogs for as long as I can remember, so it’s cool to finally see them in contention.

And it just so happens that I was talking to a good friend and fellow Texan the other day and when the topic of the Super Bowl came up, I told him I was going for the Bengals and he said he was, too.

Turns out, the two of us are in the majority of Texans when it comes to who they’re pulling for in Super Bowl LVI.

According to a study conducted by betonline.ag, most of us here in the Lone Star State would like to see the Bengals win their first championship this Sunday. In fact, the study found that most of America is behind Cincinnati.

I, for one, can’t wait to see how it all shakes out.

betonline.ag betonline.ag loading...

Looking Back at the Dallas Cowboys 2021 Season The Cowboys 2021 season got off to a strong start with a close game against the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even though they lost the game, the Cowboys managed to keep it close, giving fans hope for a deep playoff run. They followed that game up with an impressive 6-game winning streak. However, things started to fall apart in the second half of the season, resulting in a disappointing home loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.