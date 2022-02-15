Yellowstone's upcoming Season 5 will feature more episodes than past seasons of the hit Paramount Network drama, and it will serve as a launchpad for several new shows.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Season 5 of Yellowstone will expand to 14 episodes instead of 10, as previous seasons have contained. The new season will air in two arcs consisting of 7 episodes each, and some of the new episodes will serve to launch several new series that Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan currently has in the works.

In a presentation to investors on Tuesday, ViacomCBS revealed that it is changing its name to Paramount Global, and it's going all-in on Sheridan's ever-expanding slate of shows. Paramount Network launched its new streaming service, Paramount+, in 2021, and one of its flagship shows is 1883, a Yellowstone prequel that tells the origin story of the Dutton family the show centers around. 1883 is the most successful show on the streaming platform.

1883 debuted in December of 2021 and aired its first two episodes on Paramount Network to attract viewers before moving to a streaming-only model that required viewers to subscribe to Paramount+ to watch subsequent episodes. That's the same model the network plans to use to roll out another of Sheridan's shows, Tulsa King, which will premiere in the summer of 2022 during the first part of Yellowstone Season 5. That show stars Sylvester Stallone as a mob boss.

The second part of Yellowstone's Season 5 is slated to air in the fall, and it will serve to launch another Yellowstone prequel titled 1932, which Paramount announced on Tuesday. That show will follow the Dutton family through the era of the Great Depression.

Another Yellowstone spinoff, 6666, is currently in production, with no release date set. Sheridan also created The Mayor of Kingstown, which airs on Paramount+, and he's got another show in the works for the streaming network titled Land Man, which stars Billy Bob Thorton and is tentatively slated to premiere next winter after Yellowstone.

Paramount also announced Tuesday that more episodes of 1883 are coming in the fall of 2022.

