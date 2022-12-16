Yellowstone is set against the backdrop of a spectacular Montana ranch, but it's not all just for show. Some of the stars of the show actually live the ranch life when they're away from the set, too.

Kevin Costner plays Dutton patriarch John Dutton on Yellowstone, and his character's passion for preserving the legacy of the family's land is one of the most important aspects of the show. When he's not on location at the Montana ranch where the show films, Costner lives on a massive ranch of his own in Colorado that is, if anything, even more spectacular than the Dutton ranch.

Cole Hauser is another Yellowstone star whose real-life digs are comparable to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. The actor, who plays ranch foreman Rip Wheeler on the show, lived the ranch life at his 5-bedroom-6-bathroom, 5,402-square-foot rural home on a very private, double-gated three acres in rural California before selling the place for $3.85 million in 2021.

Forrie J. Smith plays Lloyd on Yellowstone, and he's just as much of a cowboy in real life, too. The actor and stunt man was actually on the rodeo circuit himself in his younger years, and he's quick to share some spectacular sunset photos from his real-life ranch on his social media.

Scroll through the photos below to see inside Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser and Forrie J. Smith's real-life ranches, and keep scrolling to see inside the Montana ranch that serves as the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch on the hit Paramount Network show.

PICTURES: See Inside Kevin Costner's Spectacular Colorado Ranch Yellowstone star Kevin Costner lives the ranch life when he's off the set of the hit show, too. The Oscar-winning actor owns a 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colo., that's a spectacular getaway, complete with a main residence, a lake house and a river house.

The luxury retreat also features a baseball field, a sledding hill, an ice rink, multiple hot tubs and views of the Continental Divide. The ranch property comfortably sleeps 27 people, and it's currently available to rent for 36,000 a night.

PICTURES: See Inside 'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser's Spectacular California Ranch Cole Hauser doesn't just play a rancher on Yellowstone, he's lived that life off-screen, too. The actor's 5-bedroom-6-bathroom, 5,402-square-foot rural home on a very private, double-gated three-acre parcel of land includes the lavish 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom main residence, as well as a guest house and a separate studio apartment. The main house runs completely on solar power and comes with a 3-car garage, with easy transitions between indoor and outdoor living spaces, and the exterior of the property includes a pool area and a hot tub, as well as fenced-in horse corrals.

See Forrie J. Smith's Stunning Ranch: