Everything New on Disney Plus in January

With the new year comes a new batch of titles coming to Disney+. And, in fact, there’s a new bad batch as well — Star Wars: The Bad Batch is back for its second season on the streaming service next month. There’s a two-episode premiere followed by new weekly episodes after that on Wednesdays starting on January 4.

There’s also more episodes of the National Treasure: Edge of History series and more episodes of Willow every week on Wednesdays. And then there are library titles like Me & Mickey shorts and Mickey Mouse Funhouse episodes.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in January:

Wednesday, January 4

New Library Titles

- The Boonies (S1)

- Locked Up Abroad (S12)

- Lost Treasures of Egypt (S4)

- Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom (S2)

- Primal Survivor: Over the Andes (S1)

- Underworld, Inc. (S1, S2)

Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - 2-Episode Season 2 Premiere

National Treasure: Edge of History - Episode 5, “Bad Romance”

Willow - Episode 7

Friday, January 6

New Library Titles

- Strangest Bird Alive

Wednesday, January 11

New Library Titles

- Airport Security (S4, S5, S6, S7, S8)

- Best in Bridal (S1)

- Bride & Prejudice (S1)

- Celebrity Ghost Stories (S5, S6)

- Evil Genius (S1)

- My Ghost Story (S1)

- SuperKitties (S1, 11 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Chasing Waves - All Episodes Streaming

Gina Yei - All Episodes Streaming

National Treasure: Edge of History - Episode 6, “Frenemies”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 203, “The Solitary Clone”

Willow - Episode 8

Wednesday, January 18

New Library Titles

- Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S3, 14 episodes)

- Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 5 episodes)

- Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 20 episodes)

- Night Stalkers (S1)

- Secret Life of Predators (S1)

Disney+ Originals

King Shakir Recycle - Premiere

National Treasure: Edge of History - Episode 7, “Point of No Return”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 204, “Faster”

Friday, January 20

New Library Titles

- Ocean’s Breath

- Sharkatraz

Wednesday, January 25

New Library Titles

- Bloody Tales of Europe (S1)

- Dino Ranch (S2, 6 episodes)

- Hacking the System (S1)

- Riding Britain’s Railways (S1)

Disney+ Originals

Mila in the Multiverse - Premiere

National Treasure: Edge of History - Episode 8, “Family Tree”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 205, “Entombed”

Friday, January 27

New Library Titles

- American Blackout

- Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes

- T. Rex Autopsy

