You Can Glamp Now At Palo Duro Canyon

Palo Duro Canyon is a treasure and it doesn't get the credit it should when it comes to day or weekend trips. Texans are getting back to traveling again and for the second year in a row, due to the pandemic, many are opting for road trips and to see the great outdoors.

For those of us in Lubbock, we are pretty lucky. Palo Duro Canyon, the second largest canyon in the nation is only about an hour and forty minutes (depending on how fast you drive) away from us. This makes Palo Duro a great day trip or even weekend getaway.

During the Summer you can enjoy a performance of TEXAS Outdoor Musical. Performances run Tuesday through Sunday at the Pioneer Amphitheater and if you get there early enough, you can enjoy some BBQ.

There are more than 30 miles of hiking, biking, and equestrian trails for people to enjoy. Just be careful, during the Summer it can and will get hot in the Canyon. Just this weekend, temperatures are expected to be over 100 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday.

And of course there is camping as well at Palo Duro Canyon. Speaking of camping, have you ever wanted to rough it, without roughing it? Palo Duro Canyon now has Glamping sites. What is Glamping? It's luxury camping according to the park's website.

Each glamping site is fully furnished with air conditioning, luxury rustic furnishings, refrigerators, microwaves, coffee makers, games, bicycles, gas grills and gas fire pits, covered porches with rockers, porch swings, and much more.

You can read and get more information about Glamping at Palo Duro Canyon here.

Whether you are looking for a quick day trip or a weekend away, Palo Duro Canyon is a great option for all of us in Texas.

