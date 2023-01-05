You Might Not Want to Steal Anything from This Fort Worth Hotel

Here’s a hotel you don’t want to mess with.

Admittedly, I haven’t traveled much over the last three years (thanks to COVID, of course). But even before that, I had found myself staying at Airbnbs more so than hotels.

So, maybe this is something that many hotels are doing these days and I’m just now becoming hip to it.

Anyway, I was staying at a Sleep Inn & Suites down in Fort Worth recently and noticed a sign I had never seen in any other hotel before. I didn’t really even pay attention to it at first. But, while brushing my teeth the morning after I checked in, I took the time to read it and thought it was brilliant (and frankly, hilarious).

You or someone you know has probably taken a towel from a hotel you stayed in at some point in your life. It seems harmless, because it’s just a towel, right?

Maybe you justify it as something you’re entitled to after paying for a room for the night. Or maybe you’re just a kleptomaniac.

Whatever the case may be, it’s stealing and it’s wrong.

Apparently, people have been helping themselves to a lot more than just towels during their stay at Sleep Inn – and they’re fed up with it. So, they figured out a way to combat it.

Take something from one of their rooms and they’re going to charge you for it. Steal a bath towel and that’ll cost you $20. Like that coffee maker so much that you must have it for yourself? That’ll set you back $50.

Yeah, they’ve pretty much assigned a value to everything but the TV, phone, and furniture.

So, go ahead and help yourself to that fancy comforter you just can’t live without. Just know that you’ll be getting a bill for it.

