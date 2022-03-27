The Oscars did things a little differently this year during the official Academy Awards telecast. In addition to the traditional, official, voted-on-by-the-Academy categories, two new unofficial awards were given out, as determined entirely by users on Twitter.

One of those awards was dubbed the #OscarsCheerMoment Award, which was given to honor a favorite cheer-worthy moment from a movie. The winner was the film that got the most tweets on social media within a set amount of time, using that #OscarsCheerMoment hashtag. And the votes were tabulated and the award was announced, it turned out that Zack Snyder’s Justice League was the winner, for the moment “The Flash Enters the Speed Force.”

In case you missed it, here is the number one cheer moment in cinematic history according to the users of Twitter:

The film and that moment won over every single movie in history, including the other movies and moments cited as runners up for the #OscarsCheerMoment award, Spider-Man: No Way Home (the three Spider-Men teaming up), Avengers: Endgame (Captain America saying “Avengers: assemble!”), Dreamgirls, and The Matrix (Neo and bullet time). I’m not entirely sure why the Oscars didn’t limit the category to just films released in 2021; The Matrix, Dreamgirls, and Avengers: Endgame are obviously all older films. (Zack Snyder’s Justice League wasn’t even released in theaters, but I guess that’s less of an issue these days than it used to be.)

You can find the rest of this year’s Oscar winners here. As of this writing, Zack Snyder hasn’t commented on his film winning the vote for #OscarsCheerMoment.

