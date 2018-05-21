12-Year-Old Texas Boy Crashes ATV Right Into a Rattlesnake

He thought crashing the ATV was the worst part.

Very little details have been revealed about a Saturday night incident in Georgetown, Texas. Just north of Austin, a twelve-year-old boy was riding around on a four-wheeler. He, unfortunately, crashed it and happened to crash it right into a rattlesnake. The snake bit him at least once and the boy was taken in for medical care. Rattlesnakes are the most common venomous snakes that live in our state.

The boy's name has not been released and we're not aware of his condition at this time. The National Wildlife Foundation says that on average only 1-2 Texans die from venous snake bites every year. Compared to the around 7,000 people that get bit in our state every year, this boy should live. We will keep an eye on an update to the story if new information becomes available.