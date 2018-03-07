2018 Texas Primary Election Results

Getty Images

Texas Primary Election Results - March 6, 2018

Polls close at 7:00 p.m. This page will be updated with the election results from the Texas statewide and county races as they are released. Listen to NewsTalk 1290 for live election coverage with Mike Hendren.

As of 7:30 AM, March 7, 2018:

Republican Party

Wichita County Criminal District Attorney
Maureen Shelton       4,538
John Gillespie         6,422 - WINNER

Wichita County District Judge, 30th District
Jeff McKnight    6,316 - WINNER
Dobie Kosub     4,388

Wichita County Justice of the Peace, Precinct No 1, Place 2
Robert Woodruff     3,540 - WINNER
James Hughes      3,077

Wichita County Justice of the Peace, Precinct No 2
Rodney Burchett     988 - WINNER
Nancy Viavattene     803

State Senator District 30
Pat Fallon        53,796 - WINNER
Craig Carter     13,346
Craig Estes      19,614

United States Senator
Stefano De Stefano     44,268
Ted Cruz                      1,315,455 - WINNER
Bruse Jacobson, Jr.     64,742
Mary Miller                   94,291
Geraldine Sam           22,778

Governor
Barbara Krueger     127,230
SECEDE Kilgore     20,418
Greg Abbott           1,390,220 - WINNER

Commissioner of General Land Office
George P Bush     857,860 - WINNER
Rick Range           77,723
Jerry Patterson     437,844
Davey Edwards     100,867

Commissioner of Agriculture
Jim Hogan     308,821
Sid Miller        757,649 - WINNER
Trey Blocker   290,356

Railroad Commissioner
Christi Craddick     1,037,403 - WINNER
Weston Martinez    330,674

Presiding Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals
Sharon Keller     671,361 - WINNER
David Bridges    616,096

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8
Dib Waldrip               207,210
Jay Brandon             387,761
Michelle Slaughter    666,774 - WINNER

Democratic Party

United States Senator
Beto O'Rourke            641,042 - WINNER
Edward Kimbrough     149,941
Sema Hernandez        245,949

Governor
Adrian Ocegueda     44,793
Andrew White           278,588
Cedric Davis, Sr.        83,873
Grady Yarbrough       54,576
James Jolly Clark      21,925
Jeffrey Payne            43,348
Joe Mumbach          13,905
Lupe Valdez             436,295 - WINNER
Tom Wakely             34,847

Lieutenant Governor
Michael Cooper    455,950
Mike Collier           501,395 - WINNER

Comptroller Public Accounts
Joi Chevalier     484,030 - WINNER
Tim Mahoney    449,269

Commissioner of the General Land Office
Miguel Suazo     660,280 - WINNER
Tex Morgan        282,865

Railroad Commissioner
Chris Spellmon     380,726
Roman McAllen     536,823 - WINNER

Filed Under: election results
Categories: Politics, Texas News, Wichita Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top