2018 Texas Primary Election Results
Polls close at 7:00 p.m. This page will be updated with the election results from the Texas statewide and county races as they are released. Listen to NewsTalk 1290 for live election coverage with Mike Hendren.
As of 7:30 AM, March 7, 2018:
Republican Party
Wichita County Criminal District Attorney
Maureen Shelton 4,538
John Gillespie 6,422 - WINNER
Wichita County District Judge, 30th District
Jeff McKnight 6,316 - WINNER
Dobie Kosub 4,388
Wichita County Justice of the Peace, Precinct No 1, Place 2
Robert Woodruff 3,540 - WINNER
James Hughes 3,077
Wichita County Justice of the Peace, Precinct No 2
Rodney Burchett 988 - WINNER
Nancy Viavattene 803
State Senator District 30
Pat Fallon 53,796 - WINNER
Craig Carter 13,346
Craig Estes 19,614
United States Senator
Stefano De Stefano 44,268
Ted Cruz 1,315,455 - WINNER
Bruse Jacobson, Jr. 64,742
Mary Miller 94,291
Geraldine Sam 22,778
Governor
Barbara Krueger 127,230
SECEDE Kilgore 20,418
Greg Abbott 1,390,220 - WINNER
Commissioner of General Land Office
George P Bush 857,860 - WINNER
Rick Range 77,723
Jerry Patterson 437,844
Davey Edwards 100,867
Commissioner of Agriculture
Jim Hogan 308,821
Sid Miller 757,649 - WINNER
Trey Blocker 290,356
Railroad Commissioner
Christi Craddick 1,037,403 - WINNER
Weston Martinez 330,674
Presiding Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals
Sharon Keller 671,361 - WINNER
David Bridges 616,096
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8
Dib Waldrip 207,210
Jay Brandon 387,761
Michelle Slaughter 666,774 - WINNER
Democratic Party
United States Senator
Beto O'Rourke 641,042 - WINNER
Edward Kimbrough 149,941
Sema Hernandez 245,949
Governor
Adrian Ocegueda 44,793
Andrew White 278,588
Cedric Davis, Sr. 83,873
Grady Yarbrough 54,576
James Jolly Clark 21,925
Jeffrey Payne 43,348
Joe Mumbach 13,905
Lupe Valdez 436,295 - WINNER
Tom Wakely 34,847
Lieutenant Governor
Michael Cooper 455,950
Mike Collier 501,395 - WINNER
Comptroller Public Accounts
Joi Chevalier 484,030 - WINNER
Tim Mahoney 449,269
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Miguel Suazo 660,280 - WINNER
Tex Morgan 282,865
Railroad Commissioner
Chris Spellmon 380,726
Roman McAllen 536,823 - WINNER