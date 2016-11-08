Election Results 2016 – Wichita Falls Municipal, Texas, and Oklahoma Returns

From Wichita Falls municipal and county elections to Texas state offices and the Presidency, see the results of the 2016 elections as they are returned on election night, Tuesday, November 8. Tune in to NewsTalk 1290 for wall-to-wall live coverage and commentary of election night returns beginning at 7pm tonight.

Wichita Falls municipal and Wichita county returns were delayed. According to Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom, there were 2200 + mail in ballots and some were damaged in postal transit, some the voter marked slightly outside the box. In both cases those ballots had to be hand counted.

Wichita Falls Municipal Election Results 2016

The races listed below are nonpartisan. OFFICE/CANDIDATES VOTE PCT. WICHITA FALLS MAYOR FINAL RESULTS Stephen Santellana - WINNER 14056 61% Tim Ingle 8981 39% COUNCILOR DISTRICT 3 Brian Hooker 4,611 COUNCILOR DISTRICT 4 Jesse Brown 5,347 COUNCILOR DISTRICT 5 Tom Quintero 2,340

WFISD School Board Election Results 2016

OFFICE/CANDIDATE VOTE PCT. PLACE 4 FINAL RESULTS Dale Harvey - WINNER 2,503 50% Shane Smith 1,500 30% PLACE 5 Herbert Whinery 598 22% Tom Bursey - WINNER 2,182 78%

Wichita County Election Results 2016

OFFICE/CANDIDATES VOTE PCT. DISTRICT JUDGE, 78th Judicial District Barney Fudge (REP) 31,159 DISTRICT JUDGE, 89th JUDICIAL DISTRICT Charlie Barnard (REP) 30,328 SHERIFF David Duke (REP) 31,181 TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR Tommy Smyth (REP) 31,076 COUNTY COMMISSIONER PCT. 1 Mark A. Beauchamp - (REP) - WINNER 9,573 83% Larry Donohoo (DEM) 2,181 17% COUNTY COMMISSIONER PCT. 3 Barry Mahler (REP) -WINNER 4,696 68% Gordon Griffith (DEM) 2,434 31% JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PCT. 1 PLACE 1 Janice Ralston Sons (REP) 21,228 CONSTABLE PCT. 1 NO. 1 Mark A. Brewer (REP) 20,592 CONSTABLE PCT. 2 NO. 1 Thomas L. Black (REP) 5,484 CONSTABLE PCT. 3 NO. 1 David W. Blackerby (REP) 3,525

Texas State Election Results 2016

RACE NAME U. S. Representative District 13 PARTY VOTES PERCENT Mac Thornberry REP 135,058 90.52% Calvin DeWeese LIB 9,238 6.19% H.F. "Rusty" Tomlinson GRN 4,895 3.28% Race Total 149,191 220,854 Precincts Reported 419 of 419 Precincts 100.00%

Railroad Commissioner PARTY VOTES PERCENT Wayne Christian REP 3,467,750 53.79% Grady Yarbrough DEM 2,484,781 38.54% Mark Miller LIB 312,952 4.85% Martina Salinas GRN 181,314 2.81% Race Total 6,446,797 8,727,730 Precincts Reported 8,116 of 8,187 Precincts 99.13%

Texas County Election Results 2016