Election Results 2016 – Wichita Falls Municipal, Texas, and Oklahoma Returns
From Wichita Falls municipal and county elections to Texas state offices and the Presidency, see the results of the 2016 elections as they are returned on election night, Tuesday, November 8. Tune in to NewsTalk 1290 for wall-to-wall live coverage and commentary of election night returns beginning at 7pm tonight.
Wichita Falls municipal and Wichita county returns were delayed. According to Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom, there were 2200 + mail in ballots and some were damaged in postal transit, some the voter marked slightly outside the box. In both cases those ballots had to be hand counted.
Wichita Falls Municipal Election Results 2016
The races listed below are nonpartisan.
|OFFICE/CANDIDATES
|VOTE
|PCT.
|WICHITA FALLS MAYOR
|FINAL RESULTS
|Stephen Santellana - WINNER
|14056
|61%
|Tim Ingle
|8981
|39%
|COUNCILOR DISTRICT 3
|Brian Hooker
|4,611
|COUNCILOR DISTRICT 4
|Jesse Brown
|5,347
|COUNCILOR DISTRICT 5
|Tom Quintero
|2,340
WFISD School Board Election Results 2016
|OFFICE/CANDIDATE
|VOTE
|PCT.
|PLACE 4
|FINAL RESULTS
|Dale Harvey - WINNER
|2,503
|50%
|Shane Smith
|1,500
|30%
|PLACE 5
|Herbert Whinery
|598
|22%
|Tom Bursey - WINNER
|2,182
|78%
Wichita County Election Results 2016
|OFFICE/CANDIDATES
|VOTE
|PCT.
|DISTRICT JUDGE, 78th Judicial District
|Barney Fudge (REP)
|31,159
|DISTRICT JUDGE, 89th JUDICIAL DISTRICT
|Charlie Barnard (REP)
|30,328
|SHERIFF
|David Duke (REP)
|31,181
|TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR
|Tommy Smyth (REP)
|31,076
|COUNTY COMMISSIONER PCT. 1
|Mark A. Beauchamp - (REP) - WINNER
|9,573
|83%
|Larry Donohoo (DEM)
|2,181
|17%
|COUNTY COMMISSIONER PCT. 3
|Barry Mahler (REP) -WINNER
|4,696
|68%
|Gordon Griffith (DEM)
|2,434
|31%
|JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PCT. 1 PLACE 1
|Janice Ralston Sons (REP)
|21,228
|CONSTABLE PCT. 1 NO. 1
|Mark A. Brewer (REP)
|20,592
|CONSTABLE PCT. 2 NO. 1
|Thomas L. Black (REP)
|5,484
|CONSTABLE PCT. 3 NO. 1
|David W. Blackerby (REP)
|3,525
Texas State Election Results 2016
|RACE
|NAME
|U. S. Representative District 13
|PARTY
|VOTES
|PERCENT
|Mac Thornberry
|REP
|135,058
|90.52%
|Calvin DeWeese
|LIB
|9,238
|6.19%
|H.F. "Rusty" Tomlinson
|GRN
|4,895
|3.28%
|Race Total
|149,191
|220,854
|Precincts Reported
|419
|of
|419 Precincts
|100.00%
|Railroad Commissioner
|PARTY
|VOTES
|PERCENT
|Wayne Christian
|REP
|3,467,750
|53.79%
|Grady Yarbrough
|DEM
|2,484,781
|38.54%
|Mark Miller
|LIB
|312,952
|4.85%
|Martina Salinas
|GRN
|181,314
|2.81%
|Race Total
|6,446,797
|8,727,730
|Precincts Reported
|8,116
|of
|8,187 Precincts
|99.13%