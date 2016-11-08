Election Results 2016 – Wichita Falls Municipal, Texas, and Oklahoma Returns

From Wichita Falls municipal and county elections to Texas state offices and the Presidency, see the results of the 2016 elections as they are returned on election night, Tuesday, November 8. Tune in to NewsTalk 1290 for wall-to-wall live coverage and commentary of election night returns beginning at 7pm tonight.

Wichita Falls municipal and Wichita county returns were delayed. According to Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom, there were 2200 + mail in ballots and some were damaged in postal transit, some the voter marked slightly outside the box. In both cases those ballots had to be hand counted.

Wichita Falls Municipal Election Results 2016

The races listed below are nonpartisan.
OFFICE/CANDIDATESVOTEPCT.
WICHITA FALLS MAYORFINAL RESULTS
Stephen Santellana - WINNER1405661%
Tim Ingle898139%
COUNCILOR DISTRICT 3
Brian Hooker4,611
COUNCILOR DISTRICT 4
Jesse Brown5,347
COUNCILOR DISTRICT 5
Tom Quintero2,340

WFISD School Board Election Results 2016

OFFICE/CANDIDATEVOTEPCT.
PLACE 4FINAL RESULTS
Dale Harvey - WINNER2,50350%
Shane Smith1,50030%
PLACE 5
Herbert Whinery59822%
Tom Bursey - WINNER2,18278%

Wichita County Election Results 2016

OFFICE/CANDIDATESVOTEPCT.
DISTRICT JUDGE, 78th Judicial District
Barney Fudge (REP)31,159
DISTRICT JUDGE, 89th JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Charlie Barnard (REP)30,328
SHERIFF
David Duke (REP)31,181
TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR
Tommy Smyth (REP)31,076
COUNTY COMMISSIONER PCT. 1
Mark A. Beauchamp - (REP) - WINNER 9,57383%
Larry Donohoo (DEM)2,18117%
COUNTY COMMISSIONER PCT. 3
Barry Mahler (REP) -WINNER4,69668%
Gordon Griffith (DEM)2,43431%
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PCT. 1 PLACE 1
Janice Ralston Sons (REP)21,228
CONSTABLE PCT. 1 NO. 1
Mark A. Brewer (REP)20,592
CONSTABLE PCT. 2 NO. 1
Thomas L. Black (REP)5,484
CONSTABLE PCT. 3 NO. 1
David W. Blackerby (REP)3,525

Texas State Election Results 2016

RACE NAME
U. S. Representative District 13 PARTY   VOTES  PERCENT
Mac Thornberry REP 135,058 90.52%
Calvin DeWeese LIB 9,238 6.19%
H.F. "Rusty" Tomlinson GRN 4,895 3.28%
Race Total 149,191 220,854
Precincts Reported 419 of 419 Precincts 100.00%

 

Railroad Commissioner PARTY  VOTES     PERCENT   
Wayne Christian REP 3,467,750     53.79%
Grady Yarbrough DEM 2,484,781    38.54%
Mark Miller LIB 312,952    4.85%
Martina Salinas GRN 181,314   2.81%
Race Total 6,446,797 8,727,730
Precincts Reported 8,116 of 8,187 Precincts 99.13%

 

