Fiery Accident Claims One Life on U.S. 287 Near Iowa Park

Texas DPS has confirmed that one person was killed in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 287 at Johnson Road near Iowa Park.

The accident occurred at around 8:45 pm Tuesday night. 23-year-old Danielle Marie Galvan of Hereford was traveling northbound when she struck the back of an 18 wheeler.

The car caught fire and ignited the trailer as well. Galvan was the lone occupant of the car. Two people were in the truck but were uninjured. The exact cause of the accident is not known.