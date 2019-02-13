BBBS Wichita County Looking For More Bigs at Casual Get Together

Big Brothers Big Sisters has been actively matching Bigs and Littles in the Wichita Falls area for several years now and the ever present list of Littles looking for matches means they're always looking for more Bigs. But for many of us the idea of becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister can be daunting. To help you get past your fears and explain what becoming a Big involves and what benefits and enjoyment you'll get out of it yourself, BBBS of Wichita County invites you to the Each One Reach One - Casual Get Together on February 19th at Frank & Joe's Coffee House in Parker Square.

The Each One Reach One - Casual Get Together is hosted by Big Sister and BBBS Wichita County board member, Mary Helen Maskill, and there will be plenty of other Bigs and board members on hand to share their experiences, answer all of your questions, and help you get started.

Chris Koetter and his Little, Courtesy BBBS Wichita County

The casual get together is Tuesday, February 19th, at 5:30 p.m. Bring a friend, have some coffee, ask some questions, go home with a better idea of what Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County does and how it impacts our entire community by creating friendships and changing futures. All it takes is four hours a month and a little bit of heart for a young boy or girl in Wichita County that could really use your help, guidance and encouragement.