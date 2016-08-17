Belly Flopping Is an Agonizingly Agonizing Competive Sport

Let us be the first to introduce you to the Norwegian sport of dødsing , which is essentially belly flopping. It's so serious that the country recently hosted the world championships (see above) to find the person most adept at splashing so wrong into the water that lifeguards should come over to ask you not to come in anymore.

For anyone who's ever felt embarrassed or gotten a vicious sting on his or her belly trying to do a really cool dive only to see it go completely awry, this sport is for you. This is basically a pastime anyone can do without any training whatsoever and what's not to love about that? Instead of spending years training to be great, you can just show up at the pool and be bad, kind of like everybody at your town pool.