BREAKING: Senator John McCain Dead at 81

Arizona Senator John McCain has passed away. He was 81.

McCain announced via a family statement on Aug. 24 that he would no longer seek treatment for his brain cancer. He had been diagnosed in 2017.

His daughter, Meghan McCain, released this statement on Twitter:

McCain, a graduate of the US Naval Academy and a five-year Vietnam POW, was the recipient of the Silver Star, the Bronze Star, the Legion of Merit, a Purple Heart and the Distinguished Flying Cross.

He was elected to the Senate in 1986 and served alongside six U.S. presidents. He was the Republican presidential nominee in 2008.