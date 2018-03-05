Locals Upset About Prairie Dog Park Construction, City of Wichita Falls Issues Statement

The City has experienced a significant overpopulation of Prairie Dogs at the Park Exhibit to the point where they have escaped their containment area. These animals are rapidly moving to other areas of the park and neighborhoods causing health concerns and other disruption. They are nearing private property, cemeteries, sports fields and could ultimately leave the park at Southwest Parkway causing traffic hazards.

In response, the City Parks Department is constructing a new 70,000 square foot fence that has concrete walls buried 5’ underground. This containment area is approximately twice the size of the older containment area. Staff will be installing water sprinklers, landscape, and stones in the new habitat area to help generate food and provide other natural resources for the animals. We will be catching and relocating as many of the animals as possible to the new containment area and searching for other areas to relocate the animals.

However, these methods won’t address all of the overpopulation issues we are experiencing, and ultimately we may have to use humane methods of euthanasia to correct the problem. We have conducted much research on these methods and learned from other communities that have experienced similar problems. These animals can carry plague and other health conditions that may be hazardous to humans so we will be taking all precautions necessary to address this problem.

We will be closing the park on several occasions for a day or two with construction equipment at the entrance to inform people that the park is temporarily closed."