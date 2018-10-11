Couple Flips ATV in Background of Live TV Report

If this couple was looking to videobomb the reporter, their plan backfired in the worst way possible.

It seems like everybody’s looking for their fifteen seconds of fame on the internet these days. In most instances, it doesn’t work out, but every once in a while someone looking to be a viral star gets their wish – and it’s not always for the right reasons.

A reporter in Maine was preparing to do a live shot when a couple on an ATV came roaring into the shot and rolled the damn thing right there in front of God and everybody.

Luckily, no one was hurt.