A Wichita Falls man’s hilarious obituary is getting a whole lot of attention in the wake of Super Bowl LII.

First and foremost, I want to send my condolences to the family of Robert Clyde Drew, who passed away at the end of January. I also want to send a Texas-sized shout out to my fellow Cowboys fan’s family for crafting the most epic obituary ever.

The obituary reads, “Robert Clyde Drew, beloved husband, father, and Papa, drew his last breath January 25, 2018, mainly, we suspect, to prevent himself from having to watch the Patriots and Eagles in the Super Bowl. A loyal Cowboys fan, he died peacefully with his daughter by his side, knowing full well that Dez, did, in fact, catch the ball.”

Of course, the last line is referring to the infamous call that reversed an amazing catch in the 2015 Divisional Playoff Game between the Cowboys and the Packers, that in many Cowboys fans’ minds (myself included) was, in fact, a catch. The catch would’ve put the Cowboys on the Packers' 1-yard-line.

“Rob was born June 21, 1931 somewhere in Maine, though none of us are sure where exactly,” The obituary continues. “He grew up on the east coast before making his home in Wichita Falls, Texas. He married his sweetie pie, Barbara, in 1971, and together, raised five beautiful children.”

The obituary goes on to describe the Air Force veteran as a stylish, yet practical man who dressed like a member of the Rat Pack, was an expert in flag etiquette, beat pancreatic cancer and loved sharing Taco Bell tacos with his granddaughter.

Drew was laid to rest at Crestview Memorial Park on February 1.