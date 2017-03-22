Engaged Woman Stunned to Find Diamond in Egg She Ate

Which came first, the diamond or the egg?

A woman in Britain, who is engaged to be married this May, recently bit into a hard-boiled egg and found something very unexpected: a diamond.

And you thought Faberge had the market cornered on pricey eggs, huh?

Thirty-nine-year-old Sally Thomson had boiled half a dozen eggs and was eating her breakfast (side note: get your cholesterol checked, lady!) when she felt something in her mouth and stumbled onto her dazzling discovery.

It fell on to the plate and I couldn’t understand where it had come from – I thought it had come from me. There was this little bit of jewelry on the plate and I couldn’t understand where it had come from. The only place could have been from the egg."

One farmer said it's possible a chicken ate the diamond.

Thomson, meanwhile, brought her bauble to a jeweler who said it's most likely cubic zirconia, which should be great news for her fiance. Imagine coughing up all that money for an engagement ring only for your dream girl to find a diamond for free in a box of eggs. That's a punch in the gut, as well as the wallet, and really puts a damper on that whole "three months salary" guideline.

Despite the jewel's diminished value, Thomson, perhaps inspired by The Lord of the Rings -- or is that "Lady of the Rings" in this case? -- can't help but think there's a reason it came to her.