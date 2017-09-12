Fur flew on Saturday at the first annual Dog Days of Summer at Castaway Cove Water Park in Wichita Falls. Nellie's Rolling River, Buccaneer Bay and Shipwreck Beach awaited the four-legged friends to make a splash.

Park Manager, Steve Vaughn said he has wanted to host this event for years, and after witnessing the success of similar events in the Metroplex, he decided to model the event and process. A mandatory waiver by dog owners ensured the event would be friendly for all by requiring shots. Staff were also prepared to clean should Fido mistake Buccaneer Bay for an outside toilet. On-duty lifeguards patrolled and a veterinarian was onsite for safety measures.

A portion of the money from each ticket sold went toward the low-cost animal clinic, P.E.T.S and the fun didn't stop at the pools. Dogs attending the event were able to enjoy tasty treats from Two Sisters Bakery and free nail trimmings from Dan & Cindy's Pet Salon for the wet-nosed diva in the family.

If you wanted to enjoy Dog Days but just didn't have a fury companion to bring, several rescue organizations had many dogs available for adoption at the event, including The Humane Society and Texas Pit Crew.

Like people, there was a dog personality to fit all water conditions. Some dogs fetched happily in the wave pool while other laid back breeds enjoyed the idle lazy river.

We think Dog Days was a success and look forward to it again next year.