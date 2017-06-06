Downtown Wichita Falls Business, Open Since Early 60’s, Abruptly Closes

Downtown Wichita Falls appears to have lost one of its oldest remaining stores. Amvets Value Village at 717 Indiana posted notices on their doors this morning indicating they were closed for good. Chatter on Facebook revealed the closing to the public on Tuesday.

The thrift and consignment store opened in the early 1960’s. The store had survived through the economic decline of the 1970’s that saw many downtown retail outlets close. Just a few weeks ago, Value Village received a preservation award from the Wichita County Heritage Society.

According to the Wichita County Tax rolls, the structure is owned by Kenneth and David Cain of Clarksville, MD. The Cain family has owned the property since 1963. As recently as March of this year, the store's owners were appealing for job applicants on social media.